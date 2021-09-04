Hereford 0-2 Spennymoor Town: Hot-shot Taylor downs the Bulls

By Paul Rogers

HEREFORD 0

SPENNYMOOR T 2

GLEN Taylor proved once again why he is one of the most feared strikers in the division as his two goals was enough for Spennymoor to beat Hereford.

The Moors’ number nine grabbed his goals in the first half to take his side up to fifth in the table, while Hereford are still winless.

It was the home side who started the brightest and Tom Owen-Evans had a couple of shots on goal, while George Forsyth’s free-kick narrowly went over.

However, Spennymoor took the lead in the 24th minute. Nice play by Scott McLean and Rob Ramshaw set up Taylor on the lef...