Southport 3-3 Gateshead: Langstaff has the last word for Heed

By James Houghton

SOUTHPORT 3

GATESHEAD 3

MACAULAY Langstaff broke Southport hearts with the last kick of the game as Gateshead earned a point at the Pure Stadium.

Southport got off to an ideal start as Niall Watson played a low ball across the mouth of the goal with Marcus Carver flicking it beyond Jacob Chapman with a backheel.

Port would double their lead early in the second half as a long throw from Jack Doyle caused chaos in the box, eventually landing at the feet of Josh Hmami who fired beyond Chapman from the edge of the box.

Despite some superb saves from Cam Mason, it would be him...