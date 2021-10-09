Kidderminster Harriers 0-2 Brackley Town: Saints go marching on to hit top spot

Skipper Gaz embodies battling Brackley spirit

By Clive Joyce

KIDD’MINSTER 0

BRACKLEY T 2

Richards 9, Yusuf 45

Brackley Town’s Jordan Richards celebrates with team mates after putting Brackley 1-0

PICTURE: NLP Photographer

BRACKLEY’S watertight defence lived up to its reputation as the meanest in National League North to lay the foundations for a valuable win that took them to the top of the table.

Having conceded only five goals in eight league games before their arrival at Aggborough, the Saints were not about to turn sinners by allowing Harriers an easy ride.

Harriers were on their...