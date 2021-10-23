Spennymoor Town 2-2 Curzon Ashton: Nash are in a flash as Moors let it slip

By Jack Franks
SPENNYMOOR T 2
McLean 39, Taylor 59
CURZON ASHTON 2
McKay 80, Waters 90+2
FAN POWER: Curzon Ashton interim boss Craig Mahon thanks the travelling fans
PICTURE: David Nelson
MATTHEW Waters netted a 90th minute equaliser for Curzon Ashton as Spennymoor let a two-goal lead slip in the final stages at The Brewery Field.
Scott McLean and Glen Taylor put Spennymoor in control with 11 minutes to go but Jack McKay’s tapin and Waters sealed a point for the Nash, who were starting life without Steve Cunningham following his departure earlier in the week.
Craig Mahon took interim...
