Brackley Town 0-0 Curzon Ashton: Lee denied by team-mate

BRACKLEY TN 0 CURZON ASH 0

By Tim Carroll

TWO top-five sides fought out a well-contested game to share the points. Both teams had chances to snatch the win but neither deserved to leave empty-handed.

A first half of endeavour but little fluency saw only half-chances apart from a header by Nyall Bell that brought a save at full stretch from Danny Lewis in Brackley’s goal. An energised Saints enjoyed the better of the second period without finding the break-through although a double chance for Curzon almost saw the visitors go ahead on 67 minutes as first Craig Barton’s header crashed onto t...