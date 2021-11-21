Darlington 2-2 Gloucester City: Purver rescues key point

DARLINGTON 2 GLOUCESTER C 2

By Craig Stoddart

A WEEK after throwing away a two-goal lead at Chester, Darlington fought back from 2-0 down to earn a point.

They looked to be heading for defeat in a match marred by controversy.

Among them was ref Paul Cooper awarding Gloucester a free-kick despite Quakers striker Jake Cassidy seemingly being elbowed.

It was a drab first half,but took just 60 seconds of the second 45 for the deadlock to be broken in fine style by Oliver Hulbert.

The striker, on loan from Bristol Rovers, volleyed home after meeting a corner, and on 54 minutes it was 2-0 with H...