Brackley Town bolster National League bid with Boston United keeper Cameron Gregory

Brackley Town have secured the signing of goalkeeper Cameron Gregory as they continue to build a squad capable of competing in their maiden National League campaign.

The 25-year-old shot-stopper arrives from Boston United, offering valuable experience at the fifth tier of English football and a commanding presence between the sticks as Gavin Cowan’s side gear up for the challenge ahead.

Gregory, who came through the ranks at Birmingham City and Shrewsbury Town, made over 80 appearances for the Pilgrims and is seen as a key addition to strengthen the Saints’ last line of defence.

He becomes Brackley’s sixth summer signing, joining a growing list of arrivals that includes Kyle Morrison and Zak Brown from Kidderminster Harriers, as well as Ryan Haynes, Danny Waldron, and experienced midfielder Jack Price.

Cameron Gregory made the switch to Boston United from Kettering Town in 2023 PICTURE: Alamy

Ambitious

On signing for the club, he said: “I’m really happy to be joining Brackley Town. I’ve heard great things about the club, and after speaking with the gaffer, it was a move that felt right.

“I’m looking forward to getting started and helping the team push on this season.”

Brackley’s goalkeeping coach Ali Worby welcomed the arrival of Gregory, highlighting the importance of squad depth ahead of their National League debut.

Speaking to the club’s website, he said: “The Gaffer knows that we will need to rely on the whole squad this year so bringing Cameron in is a great move and one we have discussed since being promoted.

“Cameron is experienced at the level but still young, ambitious and hungry to be successful which is the goal!”

