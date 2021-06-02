England C forward Kurt Willoughby joins York City

York City have completed the signing of England C international forward Kurt Willoughby.

Photo: Alamy

The 23-year-old spent a loan spell with the Minstermen during the 2019/20 season and now makes a permanent move to join Steve Watson’s squad after his contract at AFC Fylde expired.

Willoughby told the club website: “I’m buzzing to finally get it done and be here, be in the new stadium and having a look around the place, it’s great to be back.

“I only came here for a month but straight away I felt loved and appreciated and that shows on the pitch.

“When you speak to the gaffer, he is keen on promotion and so am I – I want to win things and obviously being a striker I want to score as many goals as I can so I have targets I want to reach by certain points in the season.

“Hopefully I reach them, we do well as a team and reach our goals.”