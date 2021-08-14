Dulwich Hamlet 1-1 Chippenham Town: Skipper Kieran takes charge

By John Lawrence
DULWICH HAM 1
CHIPPENHAM T 1
A SECOND-HALF penalty from Marlon Jackson secured a hard-earned point for Chippenham in this season opener on a pleasant summer afternoon at Champion Hill.
Danny Mills had earlier headed Hamlet in front, but the home side were unable to capitalise despite the backing of a near 2,000 crowd.
Dulwich made the early running, but seldom troubled keeper Will Henry apart from a raking 20- yard drive from Giovanni McGregor which the diving goalie saved well at the second attempt.
McGregor also saw a couple of free kicks blocked by the Chippenham wall....
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login