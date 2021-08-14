Dulwich Hamlet 1-1 Chippenham Town: Skipper Kieran takes charge

By John Lawrence

DULWICH HAM 1

CHIPPENHAM T 1

A SECOND-HALF penalty from Marlon Jackson secured a hard-earned point for Chippenham in this season opener on a pleasant summer afternoon at Champion Hill.

Danny Mills had earlier headed Hamlet in front, but the home side were unable to capitalise despite the backing of a near 2,000 crowd.

Dulwich made the early running, but seldom troubled keeper Will Henry apart from a raking 20- yard drive from Giovanni McGregor which the diving goalie saved well at the second attempt.

McGregor also saw a couple of free kicks blocked by the Chippenham wall....