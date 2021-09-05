Ebbsfleet United 1-2 Havant & Waterlooville: Fleet just to cold for Hawks hot start!

By Stuart Francis
EBBSFLEET UNITED 1
L Martin 45
HAVANT & W’VILLE 2
Wright 2, Rendell 6
ROCK ON TOMMY: Havan’ts Tommy Wright, left, is mobbed by Joe Newton after opening the scoring for Havant
PICTURE: Max Flego
HAVANT took maximum points from a breath-taking affair at Stonebridge Road as two title contenders went head-to-head.
Two goals in the first six minutes put them in the driving seat as Ebbsfleet were caught cold. Sido Jombati’s untimely slip saw Tommy Wright latch onto Josh Passley’s perfectly-weighted through ball inside two minutes before slotting the ball past keeper J...
