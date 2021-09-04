Oxford City 1-3 Maidstone United: Stones roll by the Hoops

By Patrick Lock

OXFORD CITY 1

MAIDSTONE UTD 3

MAIDSTONE United came out on top in the battle of the unbeaten runs as they ended Oxford City’s 13-match unbeaten league record –a run that stretched back to November 2020.

The hosts enjoyed a bright start to the match, however it was to be the Stones who took control of the match after 20 minutes. A cross from the left found Roarie Deacon in the centre, who made no mistake with his header past Ben Dudzinski.

The lead could have been doubled twice within the next 10 minutes – Dan Matsuzaka was on hand to thwart Christie Pattisson right at the l...