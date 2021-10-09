Maidstone United 0-2 Eastbourne Borough: Sports stun the Stones

High-fliers humbled at home
By Nicholas Harling
MAIDSTONE UNITED 0
EASTBOURNE B 2
Hammond 55, Hutchinson 61
BREAKTHROUGH: Eastbourne Borough’s James Hammond whips home the opener from a free-kick
PICTURE: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo
SIX minutes of utter frustration for Maidstone United in the first half were followed by another six minutes of pure joy for Eastbourne Borough after the interval.
And therein lies the tale of this match which brought an end to the hosts’ unbeaten league record and, for the moment, their pursuit of Dartford.
After an opening 20 minutes which were so scrappy, i...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login