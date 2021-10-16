Billericay Town 2-1 Slough Town: Blues late show shatters the Rebels

By Ian Ansell

BILLERICAY TOWN 2

Lucan 13, Sutherland 85

BILLERICAY: (3-5-2): Vose 7; Lukombo 6 (Ojo 45, 7), Ekpiteta 8, Chambers 7; Wilson 7, Felix 7, Pinto 7, Lee 8, Foxley 7 (Wind 80,6); Lucan 7, Liburd 6 (Sutherland 69, 7). Subs not used:Shamshoum, Ipanga Mbambo

SLOUGH TOWN 1

Grant 8

SLOUGH: (4-5-1): North 6; Fraser 6, Togwell 7, Nisbet 6 (George 89, 6), Grant 7; Lench 6, Hunt 7, (Lawal 63, 6), Kuhl 8, Davies 6, Worsfold 7 (Goueth 85, 6); Derry 5. Subs not used: Jackman, Saied.

BILLERICAY got the Jody Brown era got off to a winning start in a close game that had the feel of an early-...