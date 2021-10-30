Chelmsford City 2-3 Havant and Waterlooville: Hawks fly to victory thanks to Jake trio

CHELMSFORD C 2 HAVANT &W 3

By Chris Berry

JAKE McCarthy’s 12-minute, second-half hat-trick moved Havant & Waterlooville to within touching distance of the play-offs after this comeback victory.

It was a tale of two halves, as the Hawks powered to victory in the second half, after the Clarets had shaded the first.

Chelmsford’s Adam Morgan grazed the crossbar with a shot from distance early on.

And City took the lead through Simeon Jackson on 21 minutes.

The home side attacked in numbers and a firsttime pass from Morgan sent Jackson clear to fire left-footed beyond Hawks keeper Will ...