Dorking Wanderers 1-0 Dartford: Four wins from four as Wands go fourth

By Les Freeland

DORKING W 1

Wynter 84 (og)

DARTFORD 0

WYN WOE: Jordan Wynter, centre, diverts the ball into his own net

WYN WOE TWO: Wanderers players celebrate as Wynter rues his luck

PICTURE: Steve O’Sullivan

DORKING gave league leaders Dartford a jolt when they snatched a late win which lifted them into the heart of the play-off places.

With a draw looming, Matt Briggs excellent work down the right was rewarded when his cross was bundled over the line by Darts defender Jordan Wynter, as Wands players queued up for the decisive touch.

Delighted Dorking boss Marc White told The NL...