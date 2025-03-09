Jerry Gill’s got itchy feet to make a return

HAPPY DAYS: Jerry Gill is keen to return to the dugout

Jerry Gill says he has no hesitation in returning to management.

The former Bath City boss parted company with the Romans last November after 336 games in charge across seven years.

Gill has kept himself busy, including covering Yeovil Town‘s matches on BBC Radio Somerset.

But he admits that he feels happier in the dugout.

Strange

“I’m not that type of character that would ever mope around,” he told The NLP.

“It’s been really strange, it wasn’t easy to start with.

“The phone doesn’t ring as much as it usually does.

“You’re not organising training, talking to players etc.

“People may think part-time at Bath is just Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

“It’s not, it takes over your whole life.

“We parted in a good way, there was no animosity in it at all.

“Hopefully, I’ll be remembered for the good things.

“I’m not saying I got everything right, but I’m really proud of us reaching the play-offs three times plus selling a few players and bringing in over £100,000, which is great.”

“It was the right time for me and Bath City that I sought a new challenge.

“I’m really to take on the next one wherever that may be.

“I feel energised, I’m at the gym regularly and keeping myself fit.”

Refreshed

The 54-year-old, who won 43% of his games with the Romans, has seen how a break has benefitted a current Premier League boss recently.

“I listened to David Moyes recently,” said Gill.

“He looks really refreshed and has done a marvellous job back at Everton.

“He said he didn’t realise he needed a break from managing, I didn’t either.

“I’m out two or three times a week minimum watching games from U23 to EFL.

“I have to give a big thank you for the continued support from the LMA (League Managers Association) and LCA (League Coaches Association) for their numerous invitations with webinars delivered by sporting people across the world.

Supportive

“They’ve been brilliant.

“Managers like Marc White at Dorking have been really supportive, inviting me to watch games with them or see training.

“I’ll get round to visiting some EFL clubs as well.

“I’ll see Darren Moore at Port Vale and Walsall with Mat Sadler.

“My former clubs Birmingham and Leyton Orient have invited me as well.

“Through your contacts you want to get out watching and learning.

“Upskilling yourself is key.”

Project

Gill admitted he’d had conversations over a vacant managerial role, before ruling himself out.

“It wasn’t quite right,” he said.

“Next time I go somewhere it’s got to be right for me.

“If it’s an interesting project, I’ll look at it.

“I know National League South inside out and the National League particularly well, especially covering a lot of games recently.

“I don’t particularly want to go back to academy level, I want to go back at senior.

“I’ll wait for the right opportunity.

“I don’t know where it could be, that’s the scary thing I guess, but exciting as well.

“Hopefully, it happens soon as I’m more than ready to go back in.”