Bath City: Romans boss Darren knows Way for success

By Mark Stillman

JOY: Bath boss Darren Way, left, with Jim Rollo

Darren Way went the extra mile, literally, by taking part in Sunday’s Bath Half Marathon as the Bath City manager ran the course alongside former player and assistant boss Jim Rollo.

The duo crossed the line together in 2:09:24.

They were two of 11 runners raising money for Bath City Foundation, which has collected £4,798 so far.

“The hardest thing to do in football is get players to run for you, so at least I’m in credit with ours!” he laughed.

Responsibility

“From my experience, when you go to a Football Club you want to ...