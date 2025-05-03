Boreham Wood
Torquay United 0-1 Boreham Wood: Luke Garrard’s men in a rush to get the job done
Boreham Wood took a step closer to a National League return, while breaking the hearts of Torquay United.
More in Boreham Wood
Maidstone United 4-0 Boreham Wood: Stones aces cut down sad Wood
In a clash of two National League South play-off-chasing sides, Maidstone United emerged victorious as they thumped Boreham Wood.
Boreham Wood 0-1 Dorking Wanderers: Dorking win hits Wood’s title bid
A second-half goal from Jason Prior against Boreham Wood was enough to give Dorking Wanderers all three points in a six-pointer between two National League South promotion hopefuls.
St Albans City 1-3 Boreham Wood: Three in seven fires up Wood!
Goals either side of half-time were enough for Boreham Wood to continue their push for the title while the hosts are now deeper in National League South relegation trouble.
Boreham Wood 3-0 Eastbourne Borough: Penalty heroics inspire Wood!
A penalty save from Boreham Wood keeper Nathan Ashmore and three quickfire goals – in what Eastbourne Borough boss Adam Murray described as “five minutes of madness” – turned this game on its head in the National League South.