Boreham Wood

Torquay United 0-1 Boreham Wood: Luke Garrard’s men in a rush to get the job done

Boreham Wood took a step closer to a National League return, while breaking the hearts of Torquay United.
FULL FOCUS: Torquay’s Sam Dreyer clears the ball under pressure PICTURE: Pinnacle

By Steve Harris

Resilient Boreham Wood took a step closer to a National League return, while breaking the hearts of Torquay United.
Matt Rush’s 59th-minute effort separated the two sides as Luke Garrard’s men built on the momentum gained from their Eliminator win over Dorking Wanderers on Wednesday night to defeat the Gulls.
Torquay finished three places above them in the National League South table, yet their season has now come to an end after defeat in the semi-final.
All focus is now on a final showdown with either Eastbourne Borough or Maidstone United in a fortnight’s time.
