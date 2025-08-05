Tom White signs for Boreham Wood following emotional departure from Morecambe

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

Boreham Wood have secured the signing of experienced midfielder Tom White, who joins Luke Garrard’s squad as the club’s fifth summer addition.

The 28-year-old brings a wealth of experience from both the National League and the Football League.

He has previously played for clubs including Barrow, Blackburn Rovers, Bolton Wanderers, Gateshead, Hartlepool United, and most recently, Morecambe.

White’s move comes after a tough decision to leave the Shrimps amid the club’s ongoing financial and ownership turmoil.

Unfortunate circumstances

In an emotional message addressed to the supporters of Morecambe and the wider football community, White expressed his deep connection to the club and the heartbreak caused by the situation.

“Nobody quite understands the connection and feeling I’ve had towards the club over the past 13 months, and I will cherish the opportunity and experiences I’ve had representing the town,” White said.

“I have had to make the most difficult decision of my career and I have decided to depart for reasons that should never occur in football.”

Confirming the signing via its website, Boreham Wood offered their condolences to White’s former club.

“While the Club is thrilled to welcome Tom to Meadow Park, we recognise that his signing comes in the wake of deeply unfortunate circumstances surrounding fellow National League side Morecambe, brought about by the actions of their owner.

“We would like to extend our sincere sympathies to the loyal Shrimps supporters – who Tom himself speaks of with great respect – and express our hope that their beloved Football Club can endure and ultimately thrive beyond this period of hardship.”

Upon signing for Boreham Wood, White shared his excitement via social media: “Delighted to have signed for Boreham Wood.

“I want to personally thank everyone at the club for making me feel so welcome already. Can’t wait for the next chapter.”

