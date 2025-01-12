Jay Saunders’ Tonbridge Angels in the dark

By Matt Badcock

EYES ON THE PRIZE: Captain Sean Shields is leading Tonbridge Angels’ play-off bid

PICTURE: Matt Bristow

JAY SAUNDERS is happy for Tonbridge Angels to stay incognito in their play-off push – but admits they’re still miffed to be denied a reprieve in the FA Trophy.

Angels are hovering just outside the National League South play-offs ahead of a busy January and February.

The Kent outfit beat Weston-super-Mare last weekend to take their recent run to just two defeats in nine league games.

But the Angels boss is content to stay low-key – for now.

Under the radar

“When you get ...