Fans can lead Torquay United onwards, says Jordan Dyer

By Mark Stillman

HAPPY AT HOME: Torquay United’s Jordan Dyer

Jordan Dyer has hailed Torquay United’s loyal supporters as the club look to complete a National League return.

Only five clubs in Non-League average higher than the Gulls’ 3,519 at Plainmoor – an increase of 44% from their attendances last season.

Dyer, 24, signed in the summer and has played his part in a promotion push with Paul Wotton’s men suffering just one league defeat in 19 heading into yesterday’s match with Hampton & Richmond Borough.

And defender Dyer believes the loyal fans deserve a huge amount of credit.

Buzz

...