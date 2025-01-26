Fans can lead Torquay United onwards, says Jordan Dyer

By Mark Stillman
HAPPY AT HOME: Torquay United’s Jordan Dyer
Jordan Dyer has hailed Torquay United’s loyal supporters as the club look to complete a National League return.
Only five clubs in Non-League average higher than the Gulls’ 3,519 at Plainmoor – an increase of 44% from their attendances last season.
Dyer, 24, signed in the summer and has played his part in a promotion push with Paul Wotton’s men suffering just one league defeat in 19 heading into yesterday’s match with Hampton & Richmond Borough.
And defender Dyer believes the loyal fans deserve a huge amount of credit.
