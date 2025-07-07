Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain makes Truro City move permanent – it feels like home

Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain says he’s “delighted” to finally call Truro City home after the right-back signed a permanent two-year deal with the newly promoted National League side.

The 26-year-old impressed during a standout loan spell from Kidderminster Harriers last season, playing a pivotal role in Truro’s National League South title-winning campaign.

The brother of Premier League winner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and son of former England international Mark Chamberlain, he made his debut for Truro on the opening day against Dorking Wanderers.

Initially joining on a three-month loan in August, he went on to sign two extensions, remaining ever-present as the Tinners sealed promotion to the National League on the final day of the season.

Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain chipped in with two goals for Truro City last season PICTURE: Alamy

Now, after helping Truro reach new heights, Oxlade-Chamberlain has committed his future to the club –insisting the connection he’s forged in Cornwall made the decision a simple one.