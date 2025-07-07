Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain makes Truro City move permanent – it feels like home

Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain says he’s “delighted” to finally call Truro City home after the right-back signed a permanent two-year deal with the newly promoted National League side.
The 26-year-old impressed during a standout loan spell from Kidderminster Harriers last season, playing a pivotal role in Truro’s National League South title-winning campaign.
The brother of Premier League winner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and son of former England international Mark Chamberlain, he made his debut for Truro on the opening day against Dorking Wanderers.
Initially joining on a three-month loan in August, he went on to sign two extensions, remaining ever-present as the Tinners sealed promotion to the National League on the final day of the season.
Connection
Now, after helping Truro reach new heights, Oxlade-Chamberlain has committed his future to the club –insisting the connection he’s forged in Cornwall made the decision a simple one.
“After what we achieved last season, it was only right to carry things on into the new league to see what we could do,” he told the club’s website.
“It is almost silly when I think back to when I signed, considering what we went on to achieve.
“(Promotion) certainly wasn’t on my bingo card, but it was a great way to finish the season and then the party afterwards, with the bus parade, was just fantastic.
“The fans – and I don’t know if it is a Cornish thing – seem to appreciate anyone who comes down here and gives it their all and I have had a great time with everyone.
Hard work
“Next season, we will have some tough games against some really good teams and nice stadiums, with some very long away days.
“The hard work starts now though and it was great to be back in pre-season and great to see the boys yesterday (Saturday).
“We all want to play football and that is why we do it, so it is fun to be back playing football and I can’t wait for the first game.”
He becomes Truro’s third summer signing following his release from Kidderminster, joining Harry Kite and Lirak Hasani as the club looks to build on last season’s success.
