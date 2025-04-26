National League North & South
National League South: Goal-den finale for Truro City
It’s a title showdown that has captured the attention far and wide with no fewer than six teams able to land the big prize.
More in National League North & South
-
Non-league round up: Thriller at Meadow Park as Boreham Wood advance
Dorking Wanderers blew a 3-1 lead against Boreham Wood in the National League South play-off eliminator in a packed evening of non-league action.
-
Brackley Town 5-0 Farsley Celtic: It’s title joy for superb Saints!
Brackley Town earned a deserved promotion to the top flight of Non-League football for the first time after Kidderminster Harriers lost at Southport.
-
National League North: Kidderminster Harriers slip as Brackley Town swoop in
It's a three-way shoot-out for National League North glory on the final day of the season.
-
MOORS’ WIN IS ALL FOR NAUGHT
By Mark SImpson SPENNYMOOR TOWN1 OXFORD CITY 0 COREY MCKEOWN scored the only goal as Spennymoor Town finished their season with victory over Oxford City but just failed to snatch a play-off spot. Graeme Lee’s men took all three points thanks to McKeown’s clinical strike just before the break, but...