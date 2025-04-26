Connect with us

National League North & South

National League South: Goal-den finale for Truro City

It’s a title showdown that has captured the attention far and wide with no fewer than six teams able to land the big prize.
PARTY TIME: Truro City players celebrate title glory and, inset, skipper Connor Riley-Lowe wheels away after his goal PICTURE: Pinnacle

By Andy Mitchell
National League South timeline

It’s a title showdown that has captured the attention far and wide with no fewer than six teams able to land the big prize.
Truro City start the day ahead of Torquay United on goal difference.
Four other sides – Eastbourne Borough, Worthing, Boreham Wood and Dorking Wanderers – are waiting to pounce.
The Non-League Paper presents a timeline of events that occurred on the final day of the season.

HIGHS & LOWS: Truro celebrate and, below, Torquay United need to pick themselves up for the play-offs

National League South – the final day
3.05...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in National League North & South