National League South: Goal-den finale for Truro City

By Andy Mitchell

National League South timeline

It’s a title showdown that has captured the attention far and wide with no fewer than six teams able to land the big prize.

Truro City start the day ahead of Torquay United on goal difference.

Four other sides – Eastbourne Borough, Worthing, Boreham Wood and Dorking Wanderers – are waiting to pounce.

The Non-League Paper presents a timeline of events that occurred on the final day of the season.

HIGHS & LOWS: Truro celebrate and, below, Torquay United need to pick themselves up for the play-offs

National League South – the final day

3.05...