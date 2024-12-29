Last-gasp Wayne Robinson raid snatches it for Dorchester Town

By Terry Spracklen

DORCHESTER TN 3

BASINGSTOKE TN 2

Dorchester Town staged a sensational late fightback to grab maximum points.

The Magpies were trailing 2-1 on 89 minutes when Basingstoke keeper Simon Grant was adjudged to have pushed Dorchester substitute Shaq Gwengwe and Olaf Koszela drove home the spot kick.

Five minutes into added time Jack Dickson’s cross was headed over Grant by Wayne Robinson.

Dickson would have been pleased with the turnaround as he had a role in Basingstoke’s goals – losing possession for the first scoring the second, trying to clear Brody Peart’s centre.

Early o...