Isthmian League Preview: Hastings United’s big comeback is back on

HASTINGS UNITED will be hoping it is third time lucky this season.

The last two campaigns have seen Chris Agutter’s side at the top of the table when play was stopped.

Boss Agutter has made no secret of his determination to overcome that and they will be expecting to hit the front again.

The manager is forging a good reputation for himself in the game but a promotion would certainly add to that with Pilot Field desperate to entertain Step 3 football again.

If only it was that simple. Ashford United were hot on their heels two seasons’ ago and they’ve brought back Jay May in the summer.

Boss Tommy Warrilow reckons the former Maidstone striker, who left for Romford when Glenn Tamplin was in charge, is the best in the division at leading the line. He will cause plenty of problems for defenders across the division.

VCD Athletic had got off to a good start last season after Nick Davis put together a squad from scratch.

Can East Grinstead get off to a flyer again under new boss Tony Reid. The former Westfield manager, a club he guided to Step 4 play-offs after winning the Combined Counties Premier in 2018, says he was sold not eh clubs potential and ambition.

DENIED: Chris Agutter

There’s been a budget cut at Hythe Town but manager Steve Watt, who began his playing career at Chelsea under Jose Mourinho, has largely been able to keep his squad together.

Rated Darren Oldaker will also be playing for the Cannons, despite Welling United announcing they’d signed the Gillingham man in what appeared to be crossed wires.

There will be a couple of new faces in the division. Lancing have made the jump up from Step 5 along with Corinthian, who have done well under Michael Golding in the Southern Counties East League, including an FA Vase appearance, all as an amateur outfit.