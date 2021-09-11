Bracknell Town 2-1 Bedfont Sports: Seb goes to the brink of goal century

DIV 1 S CENTRAL
By Ricky Simons
BRACKNELL TN 2
Bowerman 3, 66 (pen)
BEDFONT SP 1
Postance 78
BRACK IN BUSINESS: Seb Bowerman enjoys his strike for Bracknell
PICTURE: Mike Swift
BRACKNELL Town bounced back from last Saturday’s FA Cup defeat with victory over Bedfont Sports at Bottom Meadow.
The Robins got the game underway at a frantic pace and it paid off after only three minutes.
Jack Dean put the ball into the channel for frontman Joe Grant to run onto, he did well to hold off his man and put a dangerous low ball across the face of goal and Seb Bowerman was well placed to poke home to...
