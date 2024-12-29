CAMBRIDGE CITY 3 HEYBRIDGE SWIFTS 2

DIV 1 NORTH

By Lee Edwards

■ CAMBRIDGE City came from behind to beat Heybridge Swifts at the FWD-IP Community Stadium.

Jamie Cureton's side found themselves behind after 26 minutes when James Philip saved Alfie Cutbush's effort, before the ball landed at the feet of Charlie Stimson who scored.

George Smith levelled ten minutes later when his de- flected effort got the better of Callum Chafer.

Hernandez before finding Sam Bantick in the middle, but the ball struck the for- ward's arm as he rounded the keeper and scored.

The best chance came when Bantick passed to Jamie Reynolds who c...