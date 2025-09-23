Which Non-League sides will feature in the Isuzu FA Vase First Round Proper?

The draw for the 2025-26 Isuzu FA Vase First Round Proper has been made, bringing together 210 clubs from across the country in 105 exciting fixtures.
The competition continues to capture the imagination of Non-League fans, providing a platform for clubs outside the professional leagues to compete for glory.
When will the first round proper matches take place?
The first round proper fixtures are set for Saturday 18 October 2025, with kick-off times at 3pm.
Clubs will be looking to progress further in the competition, chasing both prize money and the prestige that comes with a strong cup run.
What’s the prize fund for winning clubs?
Winning sides at this stage will receive £825, while losing teams will receive £250 from the FA Vase competition prize fund.
This offers smaller clubs a valuable financial boost alongside the chance to create memorable moments.#
Are there any standout ties or local derbies?
While the draw features clubs from all corners of the country, fans will be keeping an eye out for local rivalries or the niche stories that capture attention.
Examples to note include:
- Amesbury Town vs Highworth Town – A Wiltshire derby sure to ignite local passions.
- Tadley Calleva vs Tooting & Mitcham United – Fresh off a strong FA Cup run, Tadley look to make waves in the FA Vase.
- Whitley Bay vs Barton Town – The most successful club in FA Vase history, the Bay are looking to extend their record number of wins.
Full draw for the first round proper
1 Northwich Victoria v Campion
2 Irlam v Shildon
3 Euxton Villa v Carlisle City
4 Rossington Main v Crowle Colts
5 Burscough v Billingham Synthonia
6 Whitley Bay v Barton Town
7 Runcorn Town v Fulwood Amateurs
8 Winsford United v Wombwell Town
9 Horbury Town v Charnock Richard
10 Yarm & Eaglescliffe v Thornton Cleveleys or Colne
11 Ashton Town v Darwen
12 Eccleshill United v Chadderton
13 Redcar Town v Tadcaster Albion
14 Prestwich Heys v Maltby Main
15 West Allotment Celtic v Cheadle Town
16 Nelson v Harrogate Railway Athletic
17 Northallerton Town v South Liverpool
18 Wythenshawe v Holker Old Boys or Route One Rovers
19 Newcastle Benfield v Liversedge
20 Ramsbottom United v Jarrow
21 Barnoldswick Town v AFC Liverpool or Daisy Hill
22 Billingham Town v Brigg Town CIC
23 Penistone Church v Droylsden
24 Sandiacre Town v Stone Old Alleynians
25 Newport Pagnell Town v Lye Town
26 Ardley United v Northampton On Chenecks
27 Coalville Town v Winslow United
28 Bugbrooke St Michaels v Atherstone Town
29 Dudley Town v Belper United
30 Irchester United v Eastwood Community
31 Melton Town v Retford United
32 Easington Sports v Sherwood Colliery
33 FC Stratford v Bilston Town
34 Newark Town v Kimberley Miners Welfare
35 Hanley Town v Moulton
36 Stafford Town v Nuneaton Town
37 Clifton All Whites v Desborough Town
38 Brocton v Aylestone Park
39 Gornal Athletic v Coton Green
40 Radford v Droitwich Spa
41 GNG Oadby Town v Ashby Ivanhoe
42 Gresley Rovers v Northampton Sileby Rangers
43 Lutterworth Town v Heather St Johns
44 Coventry United v Harrowby United
45 Chelmsley Town v Kidlington
46 Newark & Sherwood United v Grantham Town
47 Soul Tower Hamlets v Letchworth Garden City Eagles
48 Haverhill Rovers v Halstead Town
49 Ilford v Little Oakley
50 Cockfosters v Tring Athletic
51 Eynesbury Rovers v Biggleswade United
52 Wisbech Town v Harpenden Town
53 Belstone v Halesworth Town
54 Thetford Town v Fakenham Town
55 Great Yarmouth Town v Kempston Rovers
56 Hutton v Haringey Borough
57 Benfleet v Great Wakering Rovers
58 Hullbridge Sports v Whittlesey Athletic
59 AFC Welwyn v Buckhurst Hill
60 Eaton Socon v Ampthill Town
61 Saffron Walden Town v Brimsdown
62 Lymore Gardens v Framlingham Town
63 Balham v Thatcham Town
64 Forest Hill Park v Bedfont
65 Whitchurch United v Windsor & Eton
66 Bearsted v Cowes Sports
67 Punjab United v Wembley
68 Sheerwater v Little Common
69 AFC Varndeanians v Sutton Athletic
70 Burnham v Spelthorne Sports
71 Cove v Snodland Town
72 Berks County v Phoenix Sports
73 Tadley Calleva v Tooting & Mitcham United
74 Molesey v Haywards Heath Town
75 London Samurai Rovers v Abbey Rangers
76 Faversham Strike Force v Greenways
77 Eastbourne United v Sporting Club Thamesmead
78 Guernsey v Staplehurst Monarchs
79 Rusthall v Tunbridge Wells
80 Kennington v Rochester United
81 Reading City v Baffins Milton Rovers
82 Corinthian v Staines & Lammas (Middlesex)
83 Hythe Town v Peacehaven & Telscombe
84 AFC Aldermaston v Infinity
85 Fisher v Steyning Town Community
86 Barnstaple Town v Newent Town
87 Shepton Mallet v Corsham Town
88 Bovey Tracey v Radstock Town
89 Bishops Lydeard v Buckland Athletic
90 Downton v Sidmouth Town
91 Ivybridge Town v Totton & Eling
92 Clevedon Town v Cinderford Town
93 Okehampton Argyle v Sturminster Newton United
94 Fairford Town v Thornbury Town
95 Penzance v Hamworthy Recreation
96 Slimbridge v Wells City
97 Bridgwater United v Hythe & Dibden
98 Hallen v Newquay
99 Street v Shortwood United
100 Sherborne Town v Hamworthy United
101 Calne Town v Ilminster Town
102 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police v Lydney Town
103 Malmesbury Victoria v Portland United
104 Amesbury Town v Highworth Town
105 Cirencester Town v Millbrook (Hampshire)
