Which Non-League sides will feature in the Isuzu FA Vase First Round Proper?

The draw for the 2025-26 Isuzu FA Vase First Round Proper has been made, bringing together 210 clubs from across the country in 105 exciting fixtures.

The competition continues to capture the imagination of Non-League fans, providing a platform for clubs outside the professional leagues to compete for glory.

When will the first round proper matches take place?

The first round proper fixtures are set for Saturday 18 October 2025, with kick-off times at 3pm.

Clubs will be looking to progress further in the competition, chasing both prize money and the prestige that comes with a strong cup run.

What’s the prize fund for winning clubs?

Winning sides at this stage will receive £825, while losing teams will receive £250 from the FA Vase competition prize fund.

This offers smaller clubs a valuable financial boost alongside the chance to create memorable moments.#

Nuneaton Town will face Stafford Town in the Isuzu FA Vase First Round Proper after defeating Knowle at the weekend PICTURE: Garry Griffiths

Are there any standout ties or local derbies?

While the draw features clubs from all corners of the country, fans will be keeping an eye out for local rivalries or the niche stories that capture attention.

Examples to note include:

Amesbury Town vs Highworth Town – A Wiltshire derby sure to ignite local passions.

– A Wiltshire derby sure to ignite local passions. Tadley Calleva vs Tooting & Mitcham United – Fresh off a strong FA Cup run, Tadley look to make waves in the FA Vase.

– Fresh off a strong FA Cup run, Tadley look to make waves in the FA Vase. Whitley Bay vs Barton Town – The most successful club in FA Vase history, the Bay are looking to extend their record number of wins.

Full draw for the first round proper



1 Northwich Victoria v Campion

2 Irlam v Shildon

3 Euxton Villa v Carlisle City

4 Rossington Main v Crowle Colts

5 Burscough v Billingham Synthonia

6 Whitley Bay v Barton Town

7 Runcorn Town v Fulwood Amateurs

8 Winsford United v Wombwell Town

9 Horbury Town v Charnock Richard

10 Yarm & Eaglescliffe v Thornton Cleveleys or Colne

11 Ashton Town v Darwen

12 Eccleshill United v Chadderton

13 Redcar Town v Tadcaster Albion

14 Prestwich Heys v Maltby Main

15 West Allotment Celtic v Cheadle Town

16 Nelson v Harrogate Railway Athletic

17 Northallerton Town v South Liverpool

18 Wythenshawe v Holker Old Boys or Route One Rovers

19 Newcastle Benfield v Liversedge

20 Ramsbottom United v Jarrow

21 Barnoldswick Town v AFC Liverpool or Daisy Hill

22 Billingham Town v Brigg Town CIC

23 Penistone Church v Droylsden

24 Sandiacre Town v Stone Old Alleynians

25 Newport Pagnell Town v Lye Town

26 Ardley United v Northampton On Chenecks

27 Coalville Town v Winslow United

28 Bugbrooke St Michaels v Atherstone Town

29 Dudley Town v Belper United

30 Irchester United v Eastwood Community

31 Melton Town v Retford United

32 Easington Sports v Sherwood Colliery

33 FC Stratford v Bilston Town

34 Newark Town v Kimberley Miners Welfare

35 Hanley Town v Moulton

36 Stafford Town v Nuneaton Town

37 Clifton All Whites v Desborough Town

38 Brocton v Aylestone Park

39 Gornal Athletic v Coton Green

40 Radford v Droitwich Spa

41 GNG Oadby Town v Ashby Ivanhoe

42 Gresley Rovers v Northampton Sileby Rangers

43 Lutterworth Town v Heather St Johns

44 Coventry United v Harrowby United

45 Chelmsley Town v Kidlington

46 Newark & Sherwood United v Grantham Town

47 Soul Tower Hamlets v Letchworth Garden City Eagles

48 Haverhill Rovers v Halstead Town

49 Ilford v Little Oakley

50 Cockfosters v Tring Athletic

51 Eynesbury Rovers v Biggleswade United

52 Wisbech Town v Harpenden Town

53 Belstone v Halesworth Town

54 Thetford Town v Fakenham Town

55 Great Yarmouth Town v Kempston Rovers

56 Hutton v Haringey Borough

57 Benfleet v Great Wakering Rovers

58 Hullbridge Sports v Whittlesey Athletic

59 AFC Welwyn v Buckhurst Hill

60 Eaton Socon v Ampthill Town

61 Saffron Walden Town v Brimsdown

62 Lymore Gardens v Framlingham Town

63 Balham v Thatcham Town

64 Forest Hill Park v Bedfont

65 Whitchurch United v Windsor & Eton

66 Bearsted v Cowes Sports

67 Punjab United v Wembley

68 Sheerwater v Little Common

69 AFC Varndeanians v Sutton Athletic

70 Burnham v Spelthorne Sports

71 Cove v Snodland Town

72 Berks County v Phoenix Sports

73 Tadley Calleva v Tooting & Mitcham United

74 Molesey v Haywards Heath Town

75 London Samurai Rovers v Abbey Rangers

76 Faversham Strike Force v Greenways

77 Eastbourne United v Sporting Club Thamesmead

78 Guernsey v Staplehurst Monarchs

79 Rusthall v Tunbridge Wells

80 Kennington v Rochester United

81 Reading City v Baffins Milton Rovers

82 Corinthian v Staines & Lammas (Middlesex)

83 Hythe Town v Peacehaven & Telscombe

84 AFC Aldermaston v Infinity

85 Fisher v Steyning Town Community

86 Barnstaple Town v Newent Town

87 Shepton Mallet v Corsham Town

88 Bovey Tracey v Radstock Town

89 Bishops Lydeard v Buckland Athletic

90 Downton v Sidmouth Town

91 Ivybridge Town v Totton & Eling

92 Clevedon Town v Cinderford Town

93 Okehampton Argyle v Sturminster Newton United

94 Fairford Town v Thornbury Town

95 Penzance v Hamworthy Recreation

96 Slimbridge v Wells City

97 Bridgwater United v Hythe & Dibden

98 Hallen v Newquay

99 Street v Shortwood United

100 Sherborne Town v Hamworthy United

101 Calne Town v Ilminster Town

102 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police v Lydney Town

103 Malmesbury Victoria v Portland United

104 Amesbury Town v Highworth Town

105 Cirencester Town v Millbrook (Hampshire)

