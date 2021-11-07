Matlock Town 2-3 Whitby Town: Super Green’s winner has the domino effect

By Ian Richardson

MATLOCK TOWN 2

Greaves 43, Uchegbulam 83

WHITBY TOWN 3

Fergus 3, Fewster 26, Green 70

BUNDLE! Harry Green is mobbed by teammates after scoring Whitby’s winning goal

PICTURE: PSI/Nick Phipps

WHITBY’S win at the league leaders cost their manager Lee Bullock pizzas all round.

“I promised them Dominos for a win,” said Bullock after his side had defied the odds to conquer the Gladiators. “It was an outstanding result against the strongest physical team in the League.

We were down to the bare bones and lads like Soni Fergus, a Whitby lad who scored on his debut, and Harry...