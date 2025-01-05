That beaming smile won’t be forgotten

LOVELY BUBBLY: Peter Wragg enjoyed much success with Macclesfield Town

ONE legend saluted another as Neil Warnock led the warm tributes paid to Peter Wragg, a colourful and charismatic figure in Non-League, who has died aged 78 after battling vascular dementia in recent years.

“Peter Wragg and me had some wonderful times together and some great games between our clubs especially Hyde United and Macclesfield Town when I was at Burton Albion,” Warnock, the much-travelled former Premier League boss posted on X.

“Win or lose we would have a drink and over the last few years when we bumped into each other we would reminisce and have a laugh.

“Warny he’d yell as we met with that beaming smile of his. He’ll be sadly missed but he told me he’d lived life to the full and gave me a big wink!! Miss you my friend. Thanks for the smiles. Neil.”

Son-in-law Jamie Foster revealed that while Wragg has memory issues, he was still able to recall his footballing exploits which included notable successes managing Macclesfield Town and Stalybridge Celtic.

And Foster joked that Wragg’s death on Christmas Day at Tameside Hospital proved again he had to be the centre of attention after what had been a rich and fulfilling life in and around football.

Macclesfield FC described Wragg as a ‘colossal figure within the history of our club and Non-League football more widely’.

Their tribute continued: “A genius in masterminding cup upsets, Peter was an enigmatic figure who paved the way for our promotion to the Football League in 1997 under Sammy McIlroy.

“Peter leaves a vibrant legacy and will remain engrained in the hearts and minds of so many of us forever more.”

Steve Burr, who played for Wragg at Macclesfield, added: “He was a fabulous guy and a great man manager. He trusted his players, knew their strengths and was able to get average footballers to perform above their ability. He was a real character who gave me memories that will live forever.”

Wragg, who was raised in Clayton, East Manchester, enjoyed a successful playing career in Non-League, primarily at Leek Town, where he won the Cheshire League title in 1974/75, New Mills and Stalybridge Celtic where he was initially player-manager in the first of three spells at Bower Fold.

He was described as the best Non-League player in his era to have never played in the Football League, but the winger never fully recovered from a bad leg break which hastened a move into management aged 29 in 1975 at Leek where he replaced Paul Ogden who moved to Northwich Victoria.

After two seasons at Hamil Park, Wragg moved to Stalybridge Celtic where he guided them to their first ever Cheshire League title in 1979/80.

He moved in 1981 to Chorley where they immediately won promotion from the Cheshire League to Northern Premier League.

Wragg, who worked held various jobs in sales and a spell as a postman, then had almost three seasons at Hyde United, helping the Tigers reach the first round of the FA Cup for the first time in 29 years.

It was Wragg’s seven years at Macclesfield which cemented his reputation as one of the top managers outside league football. In 1986–87, Wragg led them to the treble of Northern Premier League, Challenge Cup and President’s Cup and also led them to Wembley for the final of the FA Trophy.

He then joined Halifax Town and was in charge when the Sky Sports cameras covered them knocking second tier West Bromwich Albion out of the FA Cup in January 1993.

Wragg returned to Stalybridge in 1993/94 when he helped them perform the ‘Great Escape’ in the Football Conference finishing the season by taking 28 points from a possible 36 to stay up.

Later roles in management were at Hucknall Town and a third spell at Stalybridge Celtic until leaving in 2005. He then assisted some of his former players as they moved into management, including Burr.

Wragg became a popular and colourful character around the football sponsorship industry in the 1990s and 2000s working for Keith Pinner’s Arena International, who managed a roster of high-profile sponsors including Barclays and Carling.

Wragg leaves children Stephen and Helen and three grandchildren.