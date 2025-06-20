Mark Carruthers: Blyth Spartans’ decline, and how they can get back on their feet

Reporting on the North East non-league scene for over a decade has provided me with so many lifelong memories.

From FA Vase and FA Trophy final wins at Wembley to promotion wins and FA Cup shocks, it has largely been a positive experience and something that has given me many hours of enjoyment.

However, for one club close to my heart, the club where it all began for me, the last six years have provided something at the opposite end of the emotional scale.

It would not be beyond the realms of credibility to describe Blyth Spartans as one of the most well-known non-league clubs across the country – and it should be pointed out the moniker of ‘the most famous non-league club in the world’ was given to them by a former fa chairman, rather that self-proclaimed as some critics suggest.

In a horribly depressing period of their history, Spartans have gone from within touching distance of a historic promotion into the National League to consecutive relegations that mean they will ply their trade in the Northern Premier League East Division when the new season gets underway in August.

To put that into context, prior to their relegation from the National League North in 2024, the club had suffered just one previous relegation in their entire history and have now experienced two in as many seasons.

This has been a chastening experience for the club’s supporters, many of whom were brought up on tales of legendary FA Cup runs and a whole host of players that went on to impress in the Football League on the back of their heroics in that iconic green and white kit.

Decasde Decline

In the last decade or so, a slow decline has come to a pass, and a major rebuilding job lies in wait on and off the pitch.

Now under community-led ownership after a period where the club’s long-term future appeared to be at severe risk, it could be argued that an uneventful season would be something of a success for those at all levels at Croft Park.

The appointment of manager Colin Myers, who experienced the highs of a run to the third round of the FA Cup during his time as Spartans assistant manager, is a solid start point – although rebuilding his squad in a division now containing eight other North East clubs will provide a difficult challenge.

It could be argued that a repair job is required when it comes to the club’s relationship with their supporters, who are understandably bruised and battered by the events of their recent history.

Facing Blyth Town

From dreaming of a maiden venture into Non-League’s top tier, they are now preparing to face local neighbours Blyth Town in the NPL East next season.

Once again, for context, Town were competing in the step eight Northern Alliance Division One when Spartans fell to a National League North play-off defeat against Altrincham in 2019.

Having witnessed the highs of pushing for a Northern Premier League title and that run to the FA Cup third round alongside those supporters, the relationship between the Green Army and their club should be at the heart of everything that occurs over the coming season.

I was asked last week to provide my review of the 2024/25 season, and one of the questions was to name something I would like to see ahead of the upcoming campaign.

I said it would be to see a Northern League club experience a good run in the FA Vase once again – but just as much, I would love to see Spartans back up on their feet and for supporters to be able to feel pride and belief in the club that has offered them so much throughout the years.

