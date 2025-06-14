Connect with us

Trailblazers are honoured!

Non-League trailblazers have been rewarded for their tireless work off the pitch by being recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

By Jon Couch

Oldham Athletic owner Frank Rothwell is among those represented, joining former Bury FC chairman Marcel De Matas, Terence Pateman, chair of the Northern Amateur Football League, fundraising Altrincham fan, Joseph Adams and Bishop Auckland director Catherine Pearson.
Rothwell, whose Oldham side were promoted back to the EFL at Wembley a fortnight ago, inset, will receive an Order of the British Empire (OBE) in recognition of his work as a “phi...

