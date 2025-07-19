Connect with us

Gaffer Russ Wilcox determined for Gainsborough Trinity to keep on making gains!

Russ Wilcox says Gainsborough Trinity are determined to build on the cup legacy they created last season.
HAPPY DAYS: Gainsborough Trinity have lofty ambitious in NPL Premier this season PICTURE: Alamy

Wilcox wants Trinity to progress
By Matt Badcock

The Holy Blues reached the second round of the FA Cup for the first time in 72 years and the last 16 of the FA Trophy.
Victories over higher league Darlington and Boston United came on an epic FA Cup run, while they saw off York City in the Trophy.
Some of the prize money has been invested into renovating the NPL Premier outfit’s pitch to fix drainage issues and Wilcox hopes that can be a big factor in another positive season.
Impressed
