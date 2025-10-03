Martin Coyne lands Hyde United job after successful interim spell

Northern Premier League Premier Division side Hyde United have appointed Martin Coyne as their permanent first-team manager.

Coyne, who took temporary charge after the departure of Nick Spooner, will now lead the side on a full-time basis alongside assistants Harry Bunn and Chris Shaw.

During his interim spell, Hyde continued their FA Cup heroics with a 2-0 win over Whitby Town in the second qualifying round, followed by a 1-0 victory against Matlock Town in the third.

That run has set up a fourth qualifying round tie away to National League side Tamworth.

Coyne’s league record has been impressive, with only one defeat during his brief spell in charge. That form convinced the board to hand him the job full-time.

Chairman Steve Hartley said of the appointment: “The board of Hyde United are delighted to announce Martin Coyne as the new permanent first team manager, he will be assisted by Harry Bunn and Chris Shaw.

“Martin has been in interim charge since the departure of Nick Spooner.

“The board have been impressed with the response of the team and the fans in the interim period where we have progressed through two rounds of the FA Cup, losing only one league match and keeping three clean sheets.

“We wish them every success and are sure the supporters will give their support as always.”

Hyde take on Warrington Town at Ewen Fields this Saturday in the next qualifying round of the Isuzu FA Trophy.

The Tigers are at home once again for their next league fixture against Bamber Bridge. The club is currently in 17th place and five points clear of the relegation zone.

