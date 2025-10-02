Chris Agutter leaves Worthing to take Sutton United job

Sutton United have appointed Worthing boss Chris Agutter as their new manager.

The National League outfit say the move “required significant investment” to release the 42-year-old from his contract at the Rebels.

Agutter guided the south-coast club to within a point of the National League South title last season before falling in the play-offs.

The former Hastings United manager replaces Steve Morison, who was axed a fortnight ago after just one win in their opening nine games.

Agutter said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining Sutton United as Head Coach.

“I’m thoroughly looking forward to the challenge ahead, and I will be working incredibly hard to help put a team on the pitch that the Football Club and its supporters can be proud of. I have no doubt we are going to have plenty of fun on the ride ahead.”

He will be joined at Sutton by his assistant coach Ben Cornelius. Worthing assistant manager Dean Hammond will take charge of their next three matches, including their FA Cup fourth round qualifying tie with Forest Green Rovers.

Worthing chairman Barry Hunter said: “Firstly, I want to thank Chris for all his hard work since joining the club.

“Chris is a very talented coach and manager who has assembled a strong squad. He has a bright future ahead of him, and it was no surprise that we received interest from a National League club – he leaves with our best wishes.”

