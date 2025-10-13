Northern Premier League respond to streaming concerns

The Northern Premier League has issued a statement following FC United of Manchester’s decision to opt out of the ClubberTV live streaming scheme.

The league rejected suggestions from a “member club” that there had been a lack of consultation over the plans, which were announced last week as part of the wider Trident Leagues partnership with the Irish-based streaming company.

FC United cited concerns over potential disruption to matchday routines, fan experience, and overall club operations in relation to the streaming scheme, whilst also claiming that clubs “were not asked to approve or reject the Trident Leagues’ scheme through any formal process, nor given a meaningful opportunity to consider its implications”.

The club also stressed that while they are not opposed to live streaming in principle, it should only be introduced when done “appropriately”.

Disingenuous

Shortly after the comments made by the club, the NPL issued a statement which read: “It is disingenuous of clubs to suggest that there was no consultation. Three consultation surveys were undertaken with all members across the Trident Leagues.

“The League notes a statement by one member club that contains a number of detail inaccuracies.

“The NPL has not and will not force clubs to move Saturday kick-offs. This has been stressed in all written communication issued to clubs across the three separate consultations with member clubs.

“FA standardised rules also require the agreement of both clubs for a Saturday kick off time to be moved.

“So where one club doesn’t wish to do so, there is no further action.

“Together with an assurance that the NPL would not force clubs to move Saturday kick-offs offs, this was made clear in the consultations which also included a 1-2-1 call with the complaining club.

“Whether or not a club opts into the scheme is a matter for them alone. All fixture changes must be approved by the Northern Premier League.”

