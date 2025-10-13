Guiseley AFC part ways with Mark Bower amid poor run of form

Mark Bower has been sacked as the first-team manager of Guiseley AFC after a poor run of form in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

The 45-year-old led the club to the play-off final last season but missed out on promotion to the National League North after a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Worksop.

Fast forward to this season and Saturday’s heavy 4-1 drubbing at home to Ilkeston Town proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Bower as he leaves the club 14th in the NPL table, six points off the play-off places.

The former Bradford City man rejoined the club in April 2024, following a three-year spell between 2013 and 2016, and also led the Lions to the FA Cup first round berth against Stevenage in the previous campaign.

Where did it go wrong?

Guiseley’s official statement justified the decision by explaining “performances over the last 28 league games were not befitting of a club wanting to challenge at the top end of the table”.

But Bower could be seen as unlucky by some, as injuries seriously derailed the form of Guiseley in the second half of last season.

Loan starlet Leo Farrell suffered a serious injury and had to return to Barnsley, and top scorer Will Longbottom’s injury in late January proved to be a catalyst for the club’s drop in form.

Guiseley pushed centre-backs and central midfielders up front to fill the gaps, but the Lions still struggled badly for attacking threat.

Defensive frailty

Guiseley set up in what often resembled a 4-1-5 formation against Ilkeston, leaving them exposed through midfield and vulnerable to costly mistakes.

The Lions have shipped 19 goals – the joint-third most in the Northern Premier League – and have lacked the firepower to make up for it at the other end.

The same attacking fluidity that propelled the club to a play-off finish is no longer evident and a run of just 10 wins in 33 matches will spell the end for most managers in the football pyramid.

What now?

The natural point of conversation now at Guiseley is unsurprisingly who will replace Bower and will they be able to turn the club’s fortunes around.

Training is currently being led by an interim team with first-team defender Liam Ridehalgh at the heart of it, but time is ticking if the Lions want a boss in charge for their weekend trip to Warrington Town.

Guiseley still have plenty of talent in the squad, and Leo Farrell’s return gives them another option up front, where they desperately need firepower.

The season is nowhere near finished and perhaps a fresh face in the dugout will improve the club’s fortunes.

