Which Non-League sides will take part in the FA Cup First Round Proper?

The 2025–26 Emirates FA Cup First Round Proper draw is complete, setting up 40 tantalising ties with Non-League clubs mixing it up with Football League opposition.

The first proper round of the competition sees 48 EFL sides from League One and League Two enter the fray, joining the 32 winners from the previous round, all members of leagues from the National League and below.

However, after a weekend full of drama, a few ties are still to be confirmed, including fixtures involving Farnham Town and Gainsborough Trinity, who were moments away from progressing into the first round proper.

Fans can look forward to a mix of mouth-watering matchups, potential giant-killers, and local derbies as clubs across the pyramid test themselves against higher-tier opposition.

When will the first round proper take place?

The ties are scheduled for the weekend of Saturday 1 November – with ties subject to being rescheduled pending TV selections.

Any matches ending in a draw will go to a replay, giving clubs one last chance to progress to the second round.

Winners edge closer to the third round, where Championship and Premier League opposition awaits.

What’s at stake financially and competitively?

The cash prizes have been bumped up significantly, with non-league sides potentially set to earn £45,000 should they progress to the next round.

Losing teams also pick up £15,000, which is not a bad fee for some of the lower-tier opposition still left in the competition.

What are some of the standout ties for non-league clubs?

Winners of tonight’s clash between National League high-flyers Forest Green Rovers and National League South side Worthing will face League One outfit and former Premier League side, Luton Town.

Other notable ties for non-league opposition include Gainsborough Trinity, who should they overcome Hartlepool United in Tuesday’s replay, will host League Two side Accrington Stanley.

An all-Yorkshire affair is set between York City and Barnsley, whilst Carlisle United also face opposition two leagues above them in Reading.

MOBBED: Freddie Sears is surrounded by team-mates after scoring Maldon & Tiptree’s winner against Flackwell Heath in the previous round

PICTURE: Olly Martinez

Who will play who?

The draw in full:

Weston-super-Mare vs Aldershot Town

Salford City vs Lincoln City

Luton Town vs Worthing/Forest Green Rovers

Gainsborough Trinity/Hartlepool United vs Accrington Stanley

Colchester United vs Milton Keynes Dons

Tranmere Rovers vs Stockport County

Wigan Athletic vs Hemel Hempstead Town

Newport County vs Gillingham

Cheltenham Town vs Bradford City

Barnsley vs York City

Reading vs Carlisle United

Bromley vs Bristol Rovers

Peterborough United vs Cardiff City

Oldham Athletic vs Northampton Town

Crewe Alexandra vs Doncaster Rovers

Tamworth vs Leyton Orient

Stevenage vs Chesterfield

Boreham Wood vs Crawley Town

Farnham Town or Sutton United vs AFC Telford United

Bolton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town

Chelmsford City vs Braintree Town

Spennymoor Town vs Barrow

Wycombe Wanderers vs Plymouth Argyle

FC Halifax Town vs Exeter City

Slough Town vs Altrincham or Harborough Town

Wealdstone vs Southend United

Rotherham United vs Swindon Town

Grimsby Town vs Ebbsfleet United

Buxton vs Chatham Town

Burton Albion vs Banbury United or St Albans City

Woking or Brackley Town vs Notts County

Blackpool vs Scunthorpe United

Cambridge United vs Morecambe or Chester

AFC Wimbledon vs Gateshead

Mansfield Town vs Harrogate Town

Macclesfield vs AFC Totton or Truro City

South Shields vs Shrewsbury Town

Fleetwood Town vs Barnet

Port Vale vs Maldon & Tiptree

Eastleigh vs Walsall

