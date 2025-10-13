Which Non-League sides will take part in the FA Cup First Round Proper?

The 2025–26 Emirates FA Cup First Round Proper draw is complete, setting up 40 tantalising ties with Non-League clubs mixing it up with Football League opposition.
The first proper round of the competition sees 48 EFL sides from League One and League Two enter the fray, joining the 32 winners from the previous round, all members of leagues from the National League and below.
However, after a weekend full of drama, a few ties are still to be confirmed, including fixtures involving Farnham Town and Gainsborough Trinity, who were moments away from progressing into the first round proper.
Fans can look forward to a mix of mouth-watering matchups, potential giant-killers, and local derbies as clubs across the pyramid test themselves against higher-tier opposition.
For exclusive stories and all the detailed Non-League news you need, subscribe to The Non-League Paper website, digital edition, or newspaper from as little as 14p a day.
WATCH NON-LEAGUE GOALMOUTH HERE
When will the first round proper take place?
The ties are scheduled for the weekend of Saturday 1 November – with ties subject to being rescheduled pending TV selections.
Any matches ending in a draw will go to a replay, giving clubs one last chance to progress to the second round.
Winners edge closer to the third round, where Championship and Premier League opposition awaits.
What’s at stake financially and competitively?
The cash prizes have been bumped up significantly, with non-league sides potentially set to earn £45,000 should they progress to the next round.
Losing teams also pick up £15,000, which is not a bad fee for some of the lower-tier opposition still left in the competition.
What are some of the standout ties for non-league clubs?
Winners of tonight’s clash between National League high-flyers Forest Green Rovers and National League South side Worthing will face League One outfit and former Premier League side, Luton Town.
Other notable ties for non-league opposition include Gainsborough Trinity, who should they overcome Hartlepool United in Tuesday’s replay, will host League Two side Accrington Stanley.
An all-Yorkshire affair is set between York City and Barnsley, whilst Carlisle United also face opposition two leagues above them in Reading.
Who will play who?
The draw in full:
Weston-super-Mare vs Aldershot Town
Salford City vs Lincoln City
Luton Town vs Worthing/Forest Green Rovers
Gainsborough Trinity/Hartlepool United vs Accrington Stanley
Colchester United vs Milton Keynes Dons
Tranmere Rovers vs Stockport County
Wigan Athletic vs Hemel Hempstead Town
Newport County vs Gillingham
Cheltenham Town vs Bradford City
Barnsley vs York City
Reading vs Carlisle United
Bromley vs Bristol Rovers
Peterborough United vs Cardiff City
Oldham Athletic vs Northampton Town
Crewe Alexandra vs Doncaster Rovers
Tamworth vs Leyton Orient
Stevenage vs Chesterfield
Boreham Wood vs Crawley Town
Farnham Town or Sutton United vs AFC Telford United
Bolton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
Chelmsford City vs Braintree Town
Spennymoor Town vs Barrow
Wycombe Wanderers vs Plymouth Argyle
FC Halifax Town vs Exeter City
Slough Town vs Altrincham or Harborough Town
Wealdstone vs Southend United
Rotherham United vs Swindon Town
Grimsby Town vs Ebbsfleet United
Buxton vs Chatham Town
Burton Albion vs Banbury United or St Albans City
Woking or Brackley Town vs Notts County
Blackpool vs Scunthorpe United
Cambridge United vs Morecambe or Chester
AFC Wimbledon vs Gateshead
Mansfield Town vs Harrogate Town
Macclesfield vs AFC Totton or Truro City
South Shields vs Shrewsbury Town
Fleetwood Town vs Barnet
Port Vale vs Maldon & Tiptree
Eastleigh vs Walsall
READ MORE: What are the ball numbers for the FA Cup First Round Proper draw?