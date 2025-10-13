FC United of Manchester opt out of ClubberTV streaming scheme supported by the Trident Leagues

FC United of Manchester have opted out of the ClubberTV live streaming scheme promoted by the Trident Leagues.

The move comes amid a wider initiative to stream more than 100 Step 3 and 4 matches across the Northern Premier, Isthmian, and Southern Leagues.

The club carefully considered the proposal and its potential impact on matchday experience, fan routines, and operations.

Eventually, FC United decided that it did not fit their plans at this stage.

Damaging

The decision highlights the wider conversation in non-league football about balancing digital innovation with maintaining traditional matchday experiences for supporters.

A statement from the club explained: “FC United of Manchester have opted out of the ClubberTV live streaming scheme promoted by the Trident Leagues – covering the Northern Premier, Southern and Isthmian Leagues – in all cases.

“We expect the Northern Premier League, our own league, to respect that position this season and in the future.

“Non-league football is built on match-going supporters. Changing kick-off times to suit TV schedules undermines that and risks damaging the fabric of the game.

“It disrupts the routines and habits that generations of supporters have built around their local clubs – travelling together, meeting friends, and creating the atmosphere that defines non-league football.

“Moving fixtures in most cases will not help grow attendances; it will make it harder for home and travelling fans to attend, reduce volunteer participation, and impact players, sponsors, and the wider club community.

FC United of Manchester opt out of the ClubberTV streaming scheme after citing matchday experience concerns PICTURE: Alamy

Support

The club stressed that they do not oppose live streaming, but only when clubs implement it “appropriately”.

“It also affects bar and hospitality income – vital sources of revenue that help sustain clubs like ours,” the statement continued.

“We are not opposed to live streaming or innovation in how the game is presented – when used appropriately, it can help raise the profile of clubs and attract new supporters.

“But any such development must support the matchday experience, not replace it. Football at this level relies on people turning up, not tuning in.

“Equally concerning is how this proposal has been handled.

“Clubs were not asked to approve or reject the Trident Leagues’ scheme through any formal process, nor given a meaningful opportunity to consider its implications.

“Decisions of this scale must be transparent, democratic, and made only with the clear consent of clubs.

Discussion

“We would welcome an open and genuine discussion across all Trident Leagues about how live streaming could strengthen – rather than undermine – attendances, atmosphere, club identity, and the long-term sustainability of non-league football.

“Non-league football belongs to its supporters, players, volunteers, sponsors, and local communities – not to subscription platforms or shifting broadcast schedules.”

Other clubs have also reacted to the ClubberTV initiative.

