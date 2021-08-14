Southern League Division One Central, Southern Leagues

Waltham Abbey 2-5 Bedford Town: Ten-man Abbey punished by Town on debut

on

More in Southern League Division One Central:

By Roger Worsley

WALTHAM ABBEY 2
BEDFORD TOWN 5
TEN-MAN Waltham Abbey were given a baptism of fire in their first ever Southern League game.

The visitors had the game won by half-time thanks to goals from Connor Tomlinson, Joe Steele, Dan Walker and a brace from substitute Hameed Ishola.
Home goalkeeper Ashlee Jones also saved a penalty from former Brighton & Hove Albion and Luton Town striker Craig Mackail-Smith.
In the second half, Abbey staged a more valiant effort with goals from Nathan Twum-Koranteng and Oluwatobi Coker.
But, in between, Mark Twumasi saw red after 61 minutes, for...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login