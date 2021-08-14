Waltham Abbey 2-5 Bedford Town: Ten-man Abbey punished by Town on debut

By Roger Worsley

WALTHAM ABBEY 2

BEDFORD TOWN 5

TEN-MAN Waltham Abbey were given a baptism of fire in their first ever Southern League game.

The visitors had the game won by half-time thanks to goals from Connor Tomlinson, Joe Steele, Dan Walker and a brace from substitute Hameed Ishola.

Home goalkeeper Ashlee Jones also saved a penalty from former Brighton & Hove Albion and Luton Town striker Craig Mackail-Smith.

In the second half, Abbey staged a more valiant effort with goals from Nathan Twum-Koranteng and Oluwatobi Coker.

But, in between, Mark Twumasi saw red after 61 minutes, for...