Waltham Abbey 2-5 Bedford Town: Ten-man Abbey punished by Town on debut

By Roger Worsley
WALTHAM ABBEY 2
BEDFORD TOWN 5
TEN-MAN Waltham Abbey were given a baptism of fire in their first ever Southern League game.
The visitors had the game won by half-time thanks to goals from Connor Tomlinson, Joe Steele, Dan Walker and a brace from substitute Hameed Ishola.
Home goalkeeper Ashlee Jones also saved a penalty from former Brighton & Hove Albion and Luton Town striker Craig Mackail-Smith.
In the second half, Abbey staged a more valiant effort with goals from Nathan Twum-Koranteng and Oluwatobi Coker.
But, in between, Mark Twumasi saw red after 61 minutes, for...
