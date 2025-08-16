Latest News
Ryan Beswick’s got Quorn back on red alert
Quorn player-boss Ryan Beswick says the return of the competitive edge has only sharpened their focus.
AFC Fylde bring in experienced midfielder Tom Whelan from Boreham Wood
AFC Fylde have announced the signing of midfielder Tom Whelan after triggering his release clause from National League side Boreham Wood.
Morecambe appoints Ashvir Singh Johal as new manager
Morecambe Football Club have confirmed the appointment of Ashvir Singh Johal as their new first-team manager, succeeding Derek Adams following Monday’s takeover by Panjab Warriors.
Morecambe sack Derek Adams under new ownership
Morecambe FC have parted company with manager Derek Adams just one day after Bond Group Investments confirmed the long-running sale of the club to Panjab Warriors had been completed.
Which non-league teams will take part in the FA Cup First Qualifying Round?
The draw has been made for the 2025/26 Emirates FA Cup First Qualifying Round, which is set to take place on Saturday 30 August.