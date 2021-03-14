Nottingham Forest talent Will Swan hails stint at Truro City

By Andy Mitchell

LOAN STAR: Striker Will Swan

PROMISING talent Will Swan revealed how just 15 minutes playing for Truro City had quashed any misconceptions he may have had about Non-League football.

The Nottingham Forest striker racked up nine goals in as many games in a two-month loan spell with the Southern League Premier Division South outfit just before the 2019-20 season was finally curtailed.

It had provided a timely boost to Truro’s title challenge but also gave Swan the perfect grounding to step up from under-23s football.

He played 33 minutes across two substitute appearances fo...