Latest News
Bringing back the glory days at Merthyr Town
A relegation reprieve in the first year back from the Covid break led to progressive finishes of ninth and sixth before Paul Michael finally gave the Merthyr some cheer by leading them to the Southern League Premier South title on Monday.
More in Latest News
-
Non-league round up: Thriller at Meadow Park as Boreham Wood advance
Dorking Wanderers blew a 3-1 lead against Boreham Wood in the National League South play-off eliminator in a packed evening of non-league action.
-
Barnet 4-0 Aldershot Town: Brilliant Bees are buzzing for another title success
Proud boss Dean Brennan lavished praise on his Barnet players after finally sealing promotion back to the EFL in front of a sell-out Hive.
-
Southend United 3-0 Wealdstone: It’s three and easy – super Shrimpers hit the top seven
Southend United boss Kevin Maher is keeping his feet firmly on the ground – despite the Shrimpers moving into the National League play-off places after a 3-0 win over Wealdstone at Roots Hall.
-
National League South: Goal-den finale for Truro City
It's a title showdown that has captured the attention far and wide with no fewer than six teams able to land the big prize.