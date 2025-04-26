Connect with us

Bringing back the glory days at Merthyr Town

A relegation reprieve in the first year back from the Covid break led to progressive finishes of ninth and sixth before Paul Michael finally gave the Merthyr some cheer by leading them to the Southern League Premier South title on Monday.
WE’RE GOING UP: Merthyr Town celebrate winning promotion to Step 2 on Easter Monday PICTURE: John Smith

By Jon Couch

Fans in Merthyr have enjoyed some pretty special moments over the years.
As Merthyr Tydfil, there was beating Newport County to win the Welsh Cup in 1987 – setting up a famous European Cup Winners Cup clash with Italian giants Atalanta – before then winning promotion to the Vauxhall Conference two years later.
But there have been some dark days too.
The club were liquidated in 2010 and, on reforming under their original name of Merthyr Town, were forced to start again at the foot of the ladder in the Western League Division One, at Step 6.

