Connect with us

Southern League Premier South

AFC Totton v Gloucester: Charlie Austin’s in the old routine

Slightly rewording Odyssey’s disco classic song, Charlie Austin is slipping on his boots and going back to his roots in pursuit of promotion at AFC Totton.
ROLL BACK: Charlie Austin celebrates the late winner for Totton on Wednesday night PICTURE: Graham Scambler

By Tony Incenzo

Tomorrow, 3pm

Slightly rewording Odyssey’s disco classic song, Charlie Austin is slipping on his boots and going back to his roots in pursuit of promotion at AFC Totton.
The 35-year-old began football life in Non-League circles at Kintbury Rangers, Hungerford Town and Poole Town before later enjoying a glittering professional livelihood with the likes of Swindon Town (twice), Burnley, Queens Park Rangers (twice), Southampton and West Bromwich Albion.
But having been released from a second spell at Swindon last summer, Austin returned to Non-League to sign for AFC Totton and...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Southern League Premier South