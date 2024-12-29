PHOENIX SPORTS 2 HY THE TOWN 1

DIV 1 SOUTH EAST

By Dean Sawyer

■ PHOENIX Sports ended the year on a high by picking up a vital win in their relegation six-pointer with Hythe Town.

They had to do it the hard way, though, as Hythe came flying out of the traps and the game was two minutes old when Javaun Splatt headed them into the lead.

The visitors then hit a post and David Ozobia fired over. After that it was all Phoenix.

Their equaliser came early in the second half when Isaac Thompson raced through and finished well.

With three minutes left, Sports found the winner. Thompson beat his man down the right and ...