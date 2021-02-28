Cambridge City stadium dream on the verge of reality

By Jeremy Blackmore

Cambridge City’s new stadium plans

CAMBRIDGE City have taken a step closer to home after construction started on their new purpose-built stadium.

The Lilywhites have been without a permanent home since leaving their historic Milton Road ground in 2013 and have groundshared with nearby Histon and St Ives since.

The club hope the new 3,000-capacity stadium and community facility on a 35-acre site in Sawston, to the south of the city, will be ready in the coming weeks.

To mark the start of this journey, Cambridge City Supporters Trust have launched The Journey Home Proje...