Glenn Tamplin departs Romford

ROMFORD say they have parted company with enigmatic owner/manager Glenn Tamplin on good terms – while promoting his two assistants to the top job.

According to the Essex club, the 49-year-old businessman is now “living and working abroad” with the 2020-21 season having been declared null and void for a second year running.

Tamplin arrived at homeless Romford in December 2019 following a turbulent three-year reign at neighbours Billericay Town.

The swift arrival of several high-profile names saw Boro make steady progress up the Isthmian North table but a rather underwhelming start to this season saw them pick up just nine points from their opening eight games before the campaign was finally curtailed last week.

Tamplin will be succeeded in his role by Derek Duncan and Christos Mead, his two assistants from this season.

A club statement explained: “When Glenn Tamplin became involved in Romford FC in December 2019, no-one could have predicted the events that were to unfold across the world.

“This has affected everyone, families, businesses and the wider football community.

“After several conversations we have had with Glenn we have decided to go our separate ways. Glenn is now working and living abroad, and cannot devote the time required to push the club forward in the manner he wanted to.

“We have parted as friends and wished each other well in what comes next. The club is grateful for Glenn’s involvement at a time when the clubs survival was in question. We are pleased to also announce that the management team of Derek Duncan and Christos Mead, have agreed to stay with the club.”