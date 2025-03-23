Westfield: Fans love Field of dreams!

By Matthew Nash

Four of Westfield’s most loyal fans have landed a trip out to Guernsey and the opening of their new stadium.

Sam Bennett, 14, who organises travel for himself and three friends, Will, Oscar and Matt, to away fixtures for their beloved Field, got a surprise invite to join the team in the Channel Islands thanks to the generosity of the Surrey club and one of their sponsors, MP Cars in Guildford.

The Pitching In Isthmian South Central side are the visitors for the official opening of the Green Lions’ new stadium at Victoria Park on Saturday.

And their quartet of young followers ...