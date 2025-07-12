Isthmian League South East
‘Near miss’ can help AFC Whyteleafe blossom
AFC Whyteleafe boss Ennio Gonnella is looking to build on the ‘near miss’ of last season as they start their Step 4 adventure.
More in Isthmian League South East
-
Carshalton Athletic overcome AFC Whyteleafe
Carshalton Athletic ran out victors against newly promoted Step 4 team AFC Whyteleafe in an entertaining game which kicked off both teams’ pre-season programme.
-
Sittingbourne: Ryan Maxwell – we won’t sit back in crunch play-off!
Proud boss Ryan Maxwell has warned Sittingbourne’s fellow Isthmian South East play-off hopefuls that they will face an uphill battle attempting to take the gloss off a record-breaking campaign by beating his side to promotion.
-
Joe Taylor so proud to lead Ramsgate
Proud Ramsgate skipper Joe Taylor says their promotion redemption came from hard work – and realising how lucky they are.
-
Ramsgate 5-1 Three Bridges: Five-star Rams are nearing the title
Ramsgate powered their way to another three points by seeing off Three Bridges on a beautiful afternoon in Kent as they eye the Isthmian League South East Division crown.