Isthmian League South East

‘Near miss’ can help AFC Whyteleafe blossom

AFC Whyteleafe boss Ennio Gonnella is looking to build on the ‘near miss’ of last season as they start their Step 4 adventure.
YEAR TO REMEMBER: AFC Whyteleafe reached Wembley last season before winning promotion, and Dan Bennett celebrates in the Vase final, inset PICTURE: Peter Short

By Thomas Barlow

AFC Whyteleafe boss Ennio Gonnella is looking to build on the 'near miss' of last season as they start their Step 4 adventure.
The FA Vase runners-up were promoted automatically despite finishing third place in the Combined Counties Premier South division last term.
It came after Jersey Bulls and Redhill were both docked three points for fielding ineligible players, with the title being handed to AFC Whyteleafe who were only formed in 2021 after the original Whyteleafe FC folded.
And Gonnella, who has stepped into sole charge after joint-boss Kelly Waters stepped down this ...

