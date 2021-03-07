Shildon AFC chairman David Dent: Promote on merit or not at all

By Mark Carruthers

SHILDON AFC chairman David Dent has called on the Football Association to give Step 5 and 6 clubs a chance to secure promotion “on merit, not through a mathematical calculation”.

With the curtailment of the 2020/21 season still awaiting ratification from the governing body, thoughts are turning towards the delayed restructure of the National League System.

The Railwaymen were one of several clubs who looked set to secure promotion into Step 4 as they were sat in the top three of the Northern League’s top tier when the Covid-19 epidemic brought an early end to last season...